As fuel prices soar, Cong leader demands “subsidy” on bicycles



New Delhi: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday demanded subsidy on bicycles as retail prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise for the seventh consecutive day across the country.

In a statement, the Congress spokesperson said: “As the BJP will be soon fulfilling its mission “Aab ki baar petrol/diesel a100 paar (This time, petrol and diesel prices will cross Rs 100), the finance minister should consider announcing cycle subsidy since motor-vehicles will soon fall into rare usage category.”

“BJP Govt doesn’t believe in welfare but launching economic warfare against its own citizens” he added

Petrol is now priced at Rs 88.99 a litre and diesel Rs 79.35 a litre in the national capital. In the last seven days, the price has gone up by Rs 2.06 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 2.56 a litre. Even in Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 4 per litre short (Rs 95.46 a litre) of touching the three digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time anywhere in the country.