As Part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ India at 75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off in City

Mangaluru: Vroom… Ten riders in ten motorcycles made a pit stop in Mangaluru, who were on a 20,000 km as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. India@75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition was flagged Off in the City on Sunday, 12 December 2021 from Sudheendra Hall of Canara School, Dongerekeri in Mangaluru at 9.30 am. The aim of the motorcycle expedition is to spread the achievement of the BRO and its contribution to the nation in the last six decades as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and to spread the message of peace, national integration and harmony.

The expedition was flagged-off from New Delhi by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on October 14, 2021. It aimed to cover the perimeter of the country covering 20,000 kilometers in 75 Days by riding motorcycles by 75 of its karmyog.The team until they had reached Mangaluru last night (11 December) from Kozhikode and had exploited every single opportunity they got during the hectic leg to establish a connect with the masses by conducting various public outreach programmes and Road Safety Quizzes by stimulating and spreading message of road safety awareness among masses. MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, programme coordinator Capt Ganesh Karnik , elected representatives, ex servicemen, NCC cadets and others welcomed the rides near Talapady.

The riders journey has created unforgettable memories, lifelong bonds among the team members, generated keen interest among the masses and most importantly stimulated road safety awareness among the citizens. This expedition was flagged off in Delhi on October 24 and will culminate back at Delhi on December 27, touching all corners of the country to spread awareness on the contribution of BRO. The expedition aims to motivate the youth of the country to join the elite Border Road organization by holding interaction with the local population by the riders. The riders will also interact with gallantry awardees, ex-servicemen and war widows enroute their expedition.

As a part of the social theme, the expedition will aim at spreading the accomplishments of the nation towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharath through several public interaction programmes/activities which include medical camps, Swacch Bharat activities, road safety campaign, and visiting old age homes/orphanages. The Team has received warm welcome at every place they visited. And in Mangaluru during their overnight stay experienced a friendly atmosphere, courteous hospitality. This Motorcycle Expedition consists of 75 bikes, spanning 75 days, and 6 teams, and covering 20,000 kms. One of the team of Border Roads Organisation’s India @75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition which reached Mangaluru on 11 December had 26 members from BRO, of which ten rode ten motorbikes.. From Mangaluru they moved towards Udupi, Uttar Karnataka and then to Goa.

The guests for today’s flag off included V Sunil Kumar-State minister for power, Kannada and Culture; MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty; MLA’s U T Khader and Vedavyas Kamath; Shashi Kumar IPS-the Mangaluru Police Commissioner; AVM K Ramesh Karnik- Veteran; Brig I N Rai; Brig Purvimath D M-the VSM Veteran; Col Sharath Bhandary-Veteran; Col A K Sharma- Gp Cdr NCC Mangaluru; Sachin Kulkarni- Territory Manager, BPCL; Mithun Chowter-Tribhuvan Motors; Yadapadithaya-Vice Chancellor, Mangalore University; Capt Ganesh Karnik- Convenor, Reception Committee. S M Airan- veteran and president of DK Ex-Servicemen Association; Pratap Singh Naik-MLC, among others.

Addressing the gathering, minister V Sunil Kumar said, “This is a very good initiative taken by the BRO. Instead of involving themselves only in reading textbooks, writing exams and scoring high marks, students should travel around the country. They should involve themselves in adventures, sports, physical activity, and literature. When we listen to the stories of our soldiers, we feel so proud of them. When students travel around the country, they will gain good experience and will feel that this country is one, with different people, cultures, and languages. It is our duty and responsibility to support and encourage our soldiers. Thanks to our soldiers, we the citizens are living a peaceful life in the country,” the minister said.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Deepavali along with soldiers at the border. Sunil Kumar also honoured Col P H Reddy who led the 6th team of the motorbike expedition of Border Roads Organization. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar in his address said that soldiers play an important role in maintaining peace. “When there is a narrow mindset that sees only differences between languages, or differences among states, they play an important role in erasing those barriers,” he said.

Veteran AVM Ramesh Karnik called upon academicians to organize adventure activities for students to explore nature. “Adventure sports will connect people’s hearts and minds. Make the best use of life by involving in adventurous activities and this will help to show respect for nature and help to develop a sense of courage in students.” MLA U T Khader said, “Let us all contribute to the unity of the nation. It is our responsibility to uphold the dignity of democracy of this country and take it to the top. Whatever work we do or whatever we say, we should not harm the unity of this country.” Speaking on the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Khader said that the union government should find out the actual cause of the mishap which led to his death.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “We should respect the service of our soldiers. But perverted minds are celebrating the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on social media which is really a painful thing. Such a mindset should change, We should have respect for our brave soldiers.” Other dignitaries on the dais also spoke and encouraged the cadets who had attended the programme in joining the BRO.

The welcome address was delivered by Captain Ganesh Karnik during which he requested minister Sunil Kumar to sanction 10 acres of land in Karkala to establish a full-fledged training center for National Cadet Corps (NCC). A patriotic song was sung by Muralidhar Shenoy- the Zonal Head at Canara Robeco Mutual Funds, Mangaluru, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Col A K Sharma -Gp Cdr NCC. Prior to the formal function, the dignitaries showred flower petals on the portrait of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter accident a couple of days ago. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs Rajina Dinesh- a English lecturer at AJ College of MBA, Mangaluru.

ANYONE INTERESTED TO JOIN BRO CLICK ON THE LINK : www.bro.gov.in

