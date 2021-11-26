‘As Per Constitution Every Indian Has Equal Right Before The Law ‘- DCP Hariram Shankar

‘As per the Constitution Every Indian Has Equal Right Before The Law. That Equals will be treated Equally. The Constitution is a document that binds the NATION and the PEOPLE. ‘- DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar during the ‘Çonstitution Day’ programme at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Valencia, Mangaluru on Friday, 26 November 2021.

Mangaluru: With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar “Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age’, the ‘Constitution Day’ or the ‘Samvidhan Divas’, is observed every year to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26th, 1949. As we mark the occasion of Constitution Day, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports-Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru proudly remembered the golden heritage of our country and to be a part of India marked the 71st Constitution Day by having a programme in the Campus.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings rendered by Ms Delicia Rodrigues on vocals, joined by Ms Thea Mathias on guitar. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Jenis Mary -the Vice Principal, School of social Work, followed by the significance of the day given by Raghuveer Souterpete-UNV District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru, where he said, “Constitution Day is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day on 19 November 2015 by a gazette notification. The year of 2021 was the 131th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, who had chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a pivotal role in the drafting of the constitution. On 26 November 2021 at 11 am, PM Narendra Modi, along with the President of India , Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker will address the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day”.

Following the inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries on the dais, the Chief Guest DCP Harirtam Shankar in his inaugural address said, “The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The Preamble of the Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation. The Indian Constitution is the lengthiest Constitution of the world and contains the minutest details of the fundamental rights and duties of the citizens of India. The Preamble is a beautiful feature of the Constitution which is the main gist of the Constitution. We should all respect each others’ rights and perform our duties. In our country, not only women were given the right to vote from the beginning, but many women were members of the Constituent Assembly. They also made an unprecedented contribution in the making of the Constitution.The Constitution is a document that binds the nation and the people. (For Entire Speech of DCP Hariram Shankar check the video at the bottom of this report)

The presidential address was delivered by Dr Juliet C J-the Principal of Roshni Nilaya, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Sarik Ankita- Dean of Student Progression. Ms Delaliah Goveas, a III year student introduced the chief guest, and the programme was meticulously compered by Ms Rachael Pais, aslo a IIIrd year student.

At 11 am a live telecast of the Constitution Day programme held in New Delhi, where the President of India, Prime Minister and others spoke on the Constitution was shown to the audience on a wide screen. The formal function was followed by a talk by Resource Person Srinivasan Nandagopal-the Editor-in-Chief of The Law Reporters. Srinivasan said “Indian democracy has survived for the past 75 years and the country is progressing at a commendable pace, thanks to its strong and well articulated constitution. It is not the leaders but the constitution of India that has guarded the country thus far. Pride in our nation derives from the awareness of our country and the provisions of the constitution. Rights and responsibilities or duties go hand in hand and we should start feeling the sense of ‘Nation First’