ASEAN centre point of India’s Act East policy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is the centre point of India’s Act East Policy.

He made the remarks while addressing the ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Saying that the ASEAN region will also play a key role in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative, he noted: “Even in an environment of global uncertainties, our mutual cooperation is making steady progress. This is a testimony to the strength and resilience of our ties.

“‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – One Earth, One Family, One Future – is the theme of India’s G20 presidency.”

The Prime Minister also said that India supports the regional bloc’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

“Our (India-Indonesia) partnership is entering its fourth decade. At such a time, co-chairing the ASEAN-India Summit is a matter of pride for me.

“Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and multipolar world also unites us,” Modi observed.

He went on to say that the ASEAN is the epicentre of growth and plays a crucial role in global development.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his arrival at the summit and prior to that, had also met members of the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

