ASEAN committee in Abu Dhabi vows to strengthen ties with UAE

Dubai: The committee of the ASEAN in the UAE has expressed its support for the efforts to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and the UAE, media reported.

It comes as the committee held a meeting in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 56th anniversary of ASEAN’s establishment, which was observed on August 8, said the the official news agency WAM on Friday.

At the meeting, the committee highlighted the importance of ties between ASEAN and the UAE, which has become a sectoral dialogue partner of the bloc since August 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ambassadors and other diplomats of ASEAN member states in the UAE attended the meeting and expressed their readiness to work closely to strengthen the solidarity of the ASEAN community in the Gulf country, the report added.

ASEAN was established in 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration by the founding members of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

