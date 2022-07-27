Ashmith A.J, a Student of SAGS Bags 1st Place in Tulu Singing Competition

Ashmith A.J, a Class IV Student of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Bags FIRST Place in Tulu Singing Competition organised by Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy

Mangaluru: Ashmith A.J, studying in class IV of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, has bagged the first place in Tulu singing competition organised by Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy.

He is also the winner of a singing competition organised by Max Little Icon.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ, Teachers, Staff and students have congratulated Ashmith on his achievement.