Ashok Gehlot reads out old budget for 8 minutes, alleges Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday alleged that CM Ashok Gehlot read out from the old budget in the Assembly.



Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday alleged that CM Ashok Gehlot read out from the old budget in the Assembly.

She said that Gehlot kept on reading from the budget for almost eight minutes.

“A Chief Minister coming to the Assembly without reading or checking the budget that he is going to present shows how he is governing his state. Such a state will definitely suffer,” she said.

“Budget is a very important document. I have also been the Chief Minister. I used to read the budget twice or thrice. The Chief Minister kept reading the old document for eight minutes,” Raje said.

The Assembly proceedings were disrupted briefly following the allegations from the BJP.

The opposition also alleged that the budget could not be presented as it “was technically leaked”. BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria raised the question and said, “Was it leaked?”

Like this: Like Loading...