Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty at SMS hospital



Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday informed on his Twitter handle that he will be undergoing angioplasty at the SMS Hospital.

Gehlot in his tweet said, “Post Covid, I was having health issues & since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.

“Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he added.

