Ashta Bandha Brahma Kalashotsava of Sri Mahalakshmi Temple Uchila to be held from April 1-15

Udupi: The Ashta Bandha Brahma Kalashotsava of the fully renovated Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchila under the management of Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha will be held between April 1 and April 15 said Nadoja Dr G Shanker honorary president of Renovation Committee.

Speaking at a pressmeet held at the Mogaveera Bhavana Uchila, Nadoja Dr G Shanker said, “The temple, established in 1957 by Mogaveera community Kula Guru Sri Madhava Mangala on the land donated by Sadiya Sahukar, has undergone a massive transformation at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore. The sanctum sanctorum and abodes of Bhadrakali, Prasanna Ganapathi and Naga have been built using granite while other structures including outer walls, Guru Peeta, Raja Gopura, Yaga Shaale, Vasantha Mantapa, Ratha Beedi, open-air theatre, underground drainage and interlocked floor etc., too have come up during the renovation.”

Dr G Shanker further said, “The Mogaveera Sabha Bhavana, comprising of two halls is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, partly funded by MRPL’s corporate social responsibility initiative. Various leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, former Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, religious leaders are expected to attend the events.”

The Committee members said that adequate arrangements for parking of vehicles and food have been made at the premises with a 1 lakh sqft space for Anna Chhatra. The events will start from April 1 with the inauguration of the Raja Gopura and renovated Lakshmana Tirtha tank funded by the government. The Pratishthapane of Mahalakshmi will be done on April 6 while the annual Rathotsava will be held on April 13. The Nagamandala Seve will be conducted on April 15 from 8 p.m.