Ashwij V & Sai Samyam of Mangalore Basketball Club to Play in Karnataka Jr (U-18) Boys Basketball Team

Mangasluru: Ashwij V & Sai Samyam of Mangalore Basketball Club and coached by mr aditya mahale have been selected to represent Karnataka Junior(U-18) Boys Basketball Team which is participating in 71st National Junior Basketball Championship to be held at Indore,MadhyaPradesh from 4/1/2022 to 12/1/2022 organized by Basketball Federation of India.

