ASI and his Daughter Die after Bus hits Two-wheeler at Santhekatte

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old ASI along with his daughter lost their lives after a Kerala Road Transport bus hit their two-wheeler on NH66, at Santhekatte Junction here, on March 2.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Pai (58) and his daughter Gayathri Pai from Garadi, Majalu. Ganesh Pai was working as ASI of the Coastal Security Police.

According to the police, Ganesh Pai had come to pick up his daughter Gayathri who was studying in Dharwad. After picking up his daughter, both were on their way home on the two-wheeler. While they were passing at the Santhekatte Junction, a Kerala Road Transport Bus heading towards Kundapur rammed to the Two-wheeler killing Gayathri on the spot. Severely injured Ganesh was rushed to the hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

A case has been registered in Udupi Traffic Police Station.