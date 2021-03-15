Spread the love



















ASI Dies of Complications from Injury Suffered in 2018 Accident

Mangaluru: As per the press release from the Police Commissionerate stated that Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Narayana B Nayak, aged 58, employed in Traffic West Police Station, Pandeshwar in the City passed away on Sunday 14 March 2021, of complications from the injuries after he had met with a serious accident in 2018.

Recalling the accident, it was on 10 October 2018, while on highway patrol duty, Naryana was severely injured in a road accident at Mary Hill, Mangaluru and was admitted to a private hospital. Even though he returned back to duty after three months, however, a few months back, he developed complications and got admitted again, and slipped into a coma. However, on Sunday, March 14, he breathed his last as he failed to respond to treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and relatives, and a number of well-wishers.

Narayana Nayak was born on October 1, 1962 in Nerkaje/Padakodi in Bantwal taluk. After his PUC, he joined the police department as a constable in 1989. He completed his training at Chennapattana Police Training School. Later, he served the department in Panambur, Bajpe, Mangaluru North, Mangaluru South police stations. After he earned a promotion as assistant police sub-inspector in 2018, he worked at traffic west station, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, along with other staff offered a ceremonial guard of honour to Narayana B Nayak at CAR ground where the funeral was held and paid tributes.