Ask Kejriwal why no woman in his cabinet, BJP urges DCW



New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Thursday urged the chairperson of Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, to issue a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him the reasons for not having any woman minister in his cabinet.

The DCW had issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking reasons for no female Station House Officer (SHO) at any police station in the city.

In a letter to Maliwal, Delhi BJP Vice President Virendra Sachdeva appreciated her concern and said that she should also send a notice to Kejriwal asking him reasons for not including any woman in his cabinet.

“Every government in Delhi since 1993 to 2014, had women ministers. But with the formation of his government in February 2015, Kejriwal has discontinued this tradition despite having several women MLAs in his party,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva has urged Maliwal to send a similar notice to Kejriwal asking about the absence of women representation in his Cabinet.