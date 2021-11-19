‘Ask MP Kateel or Any BJP Leaders, Their Knowledge on NEP is Zero’-State NSUI President

Ask MP Kateel or Any BJP Leaders, Their Knowledge on NEP is Zero’- National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) State President Keerthi Ganesh during a press meet held at District Congress Committee Hall, Mallikatta, Mangaluru to launch a signature campaign against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. ‘Shiksha Bachao, Desh Bachao’!

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during the press meet held at District Congress Committee Hall, Mallikatta, Mangaluru State President of NSUI Keerthi Ganesh said, ” The NSUI is opposing the New Education Policy, which is weakening the base of student education. Education is the birth right of every child and the BJP is working day and night to snatch this as well by privatising the education sector also. If you ask MP Nalin Kumar Kateel or any of the BJP leaders they have the latest knowledge of NEP, which is nothing but a joke.”

“The implementation of NEP is part of a conspiracy to weaken the government institutions before handing them over to private entities. Forget about the BJP netas, neither the teachers nor students have any idea about the syllabus to be taught under the NEP. The new system will be detrimental for the education system. NSUI also demands that students be awarded scholarships so that they can pursue education without any burden. We are starting a signature campaign against NEP in Dakshina Kannada” added Keerthi.

He further said, “By launching the NEP programme in Karnataka, there is a hidden agenda to privatize educational institutions. The state government is launching the NEP in a hurried manner, where principals, teachers, students and the common man have no knowledge about it. NEP will destroy 30 percent of the student population. Our signature campaign will last for 10-days and two-lakh students’ signatures will be submitted to the President of India. The need for this campaign has surfaced because the BJP since the time it has come in power is changing the education system. The only impact of the New Education Policy will be distancing education from the common man,” .

Also speaking NSUI leader Rafiq Ali said, “The government is trying to wash its hands and sell the entire education sector to private players through National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The NEP 2020 is anti-reservation. This would devastate our education sector. And while the common man is struggling to meet its daily needs and the government is forcing students to pay fees. The government should be compassionate and sensible at this moment and waive off the fees for a while. Before launching the movement against the NEP, We had consulted experts from the education field. NSUI urges the government to rectify the errors in the NEP. We are not fully against NEP, but it is not launched effectively and systematically. There is no clarity on the concept of examinations under the NEP.”.

During the press meet, the NSUI leaders condemned the rise in moral policing after the present government came into power. CM Bommai and his government should protect ‘constitutional morality’ which is the fundamental postulate of human liberty, equality, fraternity and dignity, urged the NSUI leaders. The campaign truck which has travelled all the way from Bengaluru, will stop at various colleges in DK, and collect signatures from the students and others.

District NSUI president Savad Sullia, State NSUI General Secretary Suhan Alva, other NSUI leaders namely Bharath Ram Gowda, Zain atturu, ankush Shetty, Nabeeb, Pawan Sahar, Bhathish Alake, among others were present during the press meet.