Assalamu Alaikum! Iftar Delicacies Provide Food Buffs a Gastronomical Treat

Assalamu Alaikum! (in Arabic means “Peace Be Unto You”) Iftar Delicacies Provide Food Buffs with a Gastronomical Treat

Mangaluru: “Assalamu Alaikum” in Arabic means “Peace be unto you”. Yes, It is that time of the year again. The month-long festival of Ramadan is in progress. As in India and other parts of the world, the followers of Islam fast during the daylight hours and come evening they break their fast with mouth-watering dishes in this holy month. Every city, including Mangaluru, has certain eateries that specialise in certain types of cuisines. If you are an adventurous eater who likes restaurant food/fast food/street food, it is your month. A wide range of mouth-watering dishes …vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and sweets tempt connoisseurs across the city to devour the festival’s food points.

Ramadan is a period of fasting, observed during the holy month, which culminates with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day — a pre-fast meal at dawn called ‘sehri’, and a post-fast meal after sunset called ‘iftar’. While large, the meals may look the same, since there are a few essentials that are included — like dates, for instance — iftar food has variations and preferences. Muslims prefer their meals to look and taste a certain way after long hours of fasting.

It is learnt that in the most traditional sense, people break their fast with water and dates, which can give them a boost of energy. Normally, juice/sherbet and milk are also consumed in some households. It should be noted that iftar meals are personal and incorporate both non-vegetarian and vegetarian food options. Iftar is a heavy meal and it is a feast, followed by a lighter dinner before night prayers. Chicken and mutton recipes are common, which are washed down with cooling drinks followed by delicious dessert options.

Fast or no fast, your search for Ramadan special food during this holy month is incomplete if you do not visit Bunder/Kudroli/Falnir Road and a few other spots where Muslim restaurants are established; and also at malls in the City which have largely set up of Food booths. You take a trip during Ramadan nights for an all-night-long feast at these locations, not only can you smell the delicious aroma of roast chicken tikka, seekh kebabs and haleem but eat them as well. In the days of Ramadan, the enthusiasm is multi-fold and the place teems with preparations from every part of India and some international too. Surely it is not only the Islamic community who come here to give themselves a gastronomical treat!

But the month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, offers a peek into the city’s culinary past. When dusk arrives during Ramadan, with a shrill siren that signals the end of fasting, many locations in the City fill up fast with vendors, shoppers and food buffs. What awaits the hungry are simmering pots of biryani with a distinctly local flavour; endless bowls of haleem — a thick, spicy paste of lamb and wheat, cooked to perfection; dried apricots and fresh cream served together as the wildly popular Cuban-ka-meetha; and other flavours that carry the richness of a sultan’s sumptuous meal although they have been prepared in humbler kitchens. Fresh garlic naan also goes best with haleem.

Few obscure restaurants light up their sign boards promising the city’s best haleem or Khichda or – certainly the most sought-after dishes at this time, partly because it’s not easily available for the rest of the year. The almond kheer – milk, rice and sugar boiled together and seasoned with saffron and almonds – is a treat. Yet another dessert during this Holy month is Phirinis, I tried one at a Muslim in Bunder-this dessert is made of sugar, milk, sooji, ghee and water. This restaurant is also famous for its Biriyani, Mutton dishes, Samosas, cutlets, chicken puffs, onion pakoras etc doing a roaring business during Ramadan, as one can see from the line of vehicles waiting for takeaway orders.

During my visit to a Keralite restaurant near Highland Hospital, the manager was kind enough to serve me some samples of their delicious Ramadan food. I took a peek into their kitchen, and everyone was busy getting the food items ready for the evening rush. The manager said, “Every year we change our Ramadan menu. Last year we had Haleem, but this year we have introduced Mutton Khichdi, where the mutton is cooked in six different kinds of dhal, basmati rice and over a dozen of authentic spices. The dish is thick and goes well with paratha. We also have cutlets, samosas, chicken pops, kababs and much more”

Yes, the festival of Ramadan is a great favourite of food lovers in Mangaluru. They seem to welcome it as fervently as devout Muslims, though for reasons other than piety. By early evening areas around prominent mosques near Tagore Park Lighthouse, Kankanady market, Kudroli, Hampankatta (Behind Milagres Church) and Bunder Road among others begin to buzz with anticipation. Aromas of freshly cooked special Ramadan delicacies in various stalls begin to mingle for a heady sensuousness. Food shops jostle for space and some encroach the pavements as the number of Ramadan items is considerably more than usual.

Push carts heaped with freshly prepared samosas, alluring dates, bakery cookies and fresh fruits choke the roads. City Central market fruit vendors have piled up varieties of fresh, as well as dry fruits like dates, almonds, apricots etc. Not that anyone is complaining about this joyous jumble. A great existential question that exercises the minds of believers is which is the best first food to break your fast with?

A great existential question that exercises the minds of believers is which is the best first food to break your fast with? There is no unanimity. Some go for fruits, and others swear by samosas. “It is dated,” firmly avers the venerable looking Mohammed M, an entrepreneur .“It is gentle on the fasting belly, loaded with energy and minerals and possibly the one the Prophet himself preferred,” he said while munching on dates. After that first morsel, the fasting bellies have a lot to contend with, and if they groan it must be out of sheer joy. Freshly grilled tandoori chicken gleams in anticipation. Succulent kebabs of every flavour suspended in long garlanded animation crave attention, at many other fast food joints across the City which produce mind-numbing varieties of kebabs and other delicacies.

Various halwa, sweets and misty dois (sweet curds) are also on the list. Harira, a sweet payasam-like preparation, is another of the holy month’s offerings. Quick-witted city dwellers make their purchases before the believers pour out of the mosques after evening prayers and clean up the food stalls! So if you are in town during this festive month, move it and go on a gastronomical expedition which is worth every rupee you spend. Luckily, the Ramadan food is happily affordable- No need to cry to the ATMs. The irrationality of mankind is baffling. Why can’t everyone feast in the evenings on all one wants and atone for it with day-long fasting the next day, all the year long? Why don’t we grab this ‘Health and Heaven’ offer with both hands? Bon Appetit!

