Assam asks private hospitals to set up oxygen plants



Guwahati: The Assam government, which has installed eight oxygen plants, would also provide support to private hospitals and nursing homes for setting up their own generation units, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit the state, the government has installed eight oxygen plants in five medical colleges and hospitals including Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, producing 5.23 metric tonnes of oxygen per day, he said.

Sarma told the media that five more oxygen units are in the process of being installed and two more units would become operational in the next three-four days.

The minister held a meeting with private nursing homes, hospitals, hoteliers and members of their association in Guwahati and discussed preparedness to deal with Covid-19 situation in the state.

Sarms, who also holds the Finance and PWD Departments, urged the private health institutions to set up their own oxygen units, offering any assistance needed.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to constitute area-wise ‘home quarantine committees’ comprising representatives of prominent public bodies and societies necessary to supervise the standard operation procedures, and take the help of the local police and administration, if needed.