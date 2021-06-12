Spread the love



















Assam CM meets RSS chief in Nagpur



ArrayGuwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur, BJP sources here said.

This was Sarma’s maiden visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming Assam Chief Minister a month ago. The Congress-turned-BJP leader spent more than an hour at the RSS headquarters where he met Bhagwat and other leaders.

After the meeting, Sarma tweeted: “Reverence. Visited Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. Blessed to have paid my homage to RSS organisation founding Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Dr K.B. Hedgewar at his Smriti Mandir. Also paid respect to 2nd Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Sri M.S. Golwalkar at his Smriti Chinha. Humbled!”

