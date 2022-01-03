Assam CM rolls out 2nd phase of micro-finance relief scheme



ArrayGuwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rolled out the second phase of Assam Micro Finance Institutions Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) for regular loan payers and handed over cheques to 5,024 women beneficiaries as part of the incentive for them to continue maintaining good credit discipline.

Officials said that under Phase 2, 11 lakh women, who are repaying loans regularly, would be benefited by a one-time incentive of Rs 25,000 or outstanding balance, whichever is less.

“This is an incentive for the women borrowers to continue maintaining good credit discipline,” an official said.

Urging the beneficiaries to use these incentives judiciously so that their CIBIL scores improve and they become eligible for more loans in future, the Chief Minister, at the function at Biswanath, said that the microfinance institutions should also make the loan applicants aware about the repayment conditions.

He also said that a new portal will be opened from next month where those women beneficiaries, who have not been able to repay their microfinance loans at all, would be able to register themselves and the state government will help them to repay their dues.

Sarma also said that the state government is taking steps to provide caste certificates to Class 9 students this year in their respective schools itself.

After inaugurating a Model Anganwadi Centre at Biswanath, he told the media that these centres will play a key role in the overall development of children at their formative stages while also ensuring adequate nutrition of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

A total of 10,000 such new centres would come up in the next few years, he added.