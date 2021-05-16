Spread the love



















Assam CM visits grenade blast site in Tinsukia



ArrayGuwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the site of the grenade blast in Tinsukia district, in which two persons were killed and another two were injured after two bike-borne men hurled a grenade in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai market in Digboi on Friday.

The Chief Minister also visited the house of one of the victims, Surajit Talukdar, and extended his condolences to the aggrieved family.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing, Rameswar Teli, other leaders and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Sarma strongly condemned the incident and urged all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

He informed that the police have been directed to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime, while announcing Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of both the victims.

Sarma also said that direction has been issued to the district administration to provide appropriate medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

Friday’s grenade blast was the second such incident in the district in four days, after a 12-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday.