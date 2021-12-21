Assam Cong MLA’s meet with CM fuels speculations, show cause notice issued



Guwahati: Assam Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das on Monday met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders fuelling speculation of his joining the ruling party.

State Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday served a show cause notice to Das, who represents the Raha Assembly seat, and asked him to reply within 24 hours.

State Congress General Secretary Bobbeeta Sharma, in the show cause letter referring to Borah, said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, and Minister Pijush Hazarika have also welcomed Das’ open and public support to the BJP government on social media.

“Your statements and actions have created misgivings in the minds of party workers and tarnished party image and party discipline,” the show cause notice said.

Das after meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Chief Minister is very positive on various developmental issues.

“I know him (Sarma, who was earlier in the Congress) since his Congress days. He is a dynamic leader,” he said.

Das said that he met the Chief Minister over certain development projects related to his constituency and he is still a member of the Congress.

“Meeting the CM of the state does not mean I will join the BJP. I met him because I want development in my constituency,” the Congress legislator said.

However, Sarma has tweeted: “Moved by PM Sri Narendra Modi’s vision of development, Hon MLA of Raha of INC Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam Govt politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I & BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita hail this decision.”

Some months back, Congress MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra) and All India United Democratic Front’s (AIUDF) Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur) had joined the BJP after resigning from the Assembly.

All the three turncoats had contested the October 30 by-elections on BJP ticket and won their respective assembly seats raising the BJP’s strength in the 126-member Assembly to 62.

One seat (Majuli) is lying vacant after Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the house following his election to the Rajya Sabha on September 27.