Assam man held for buying stolen cars from Delhi thieves



New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man hailing from Assam who was involved in buying luxury cars that were stolen from the national capital area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Motiur Rahman, a resident of Islampur, District Lakhimpur, Assam.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said a team was constituted to bust gangs involved in motor vehicle theft and supply of the stolen luxurious cars.

On November 9, last year one of the accused thief namely Akbar Ali was apprehended with a stolen Brezza car. During interrogation he disclosed that he had also stolen a Baleno car from Hauz Khas area and sold it to the accused Rahman, who was a receiver of stolen vehicles, in Assam, and on his instance the stolen Baleno Car was recovered from the house of Motiur Rahman.

The police conducted several searches and raids but accused Motiur Rehman went absconding. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch on January 10 finally arrested the accused Motiur Rahman from Dimapur, Nagaland, the official said.

During interrogation accused Rahman disclosed his involvement in the said case and revealed that

After this, he was taken on police remand and the team along with the accused sent to North Eastern States to nab the associates and to recover the stolen vehicles. During the course of investigation, at the instance of the accused, a raid was conducted at the hideouts of Kiyeto at Thilixu, Dimapur, Nagaland and a stolen Baleno car was recovered from there.

The receiver of the said car Kiyeto went absconding from there.

The DCP further informed that after this the police team along with the accused Motiur Rahman went to Imphal, Manipur in search of his associate Nobha and to recover the stolen vehicles. Subsequently, raids were conducted in the different areas of city Imphal, Manipur and six more high-end cars were recovered.

All these cars were stolen from Delhi and later sold by the accused with the help of his associates in the North-Eastern states namely Kiyeto and Nobha. So far the police have recovered two Maruti Baleno cars, two Toyota Fortuner cars, four Hyundai Creta, one Maruti Brezza, and one Toyota Innova.