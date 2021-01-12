Assam man suddenly opens fire from roof, injures six

Guwahati:  At least six people, including a woman, were injured when a 70-year-old man started firing from his gun from the roof of a building in Assam’s Goalpara on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as Animesh Chandra Rai, has been arrested and and his licensed gun seized, police said.

The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.

“Personal enmity might be the cause for the firing. However, we are investigating,” a police official told the media.

 

 


