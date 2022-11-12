Assam police arrests absconding PFI student wing leader from B’luru

Assam police have arrested an absconding leader of the student’s wing of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), from Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, Assam police said that Amir Hamja, the Campus Front of India (CFI) leader, was apprehended on Friday by a team of Assam police headed by a DSP rank officer at Bellundur area of Bengaluru. Hamja was hiding with some families from Tripura there and Assam police traced and nabbed him with the help of Bengaluru police.

He has been given three days transit remand by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bengaluru. The arrested leader will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Guwahati on Monday, the statement added.

27-year-old Hamja hail from the Baksa district in Assam.

Notably, at least 40 PFI activists have been arrested so far from different parts of the state.



