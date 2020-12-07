Spread the love



















Assam Police examining Bajrang Dal leader’s threat over Christmas celebrations



Silchar (Assam): The Assam police is studying the reported provocative speech allegedly made by a local Bajrang Dal leader threatening to beat up Hindus who will visit churches during the Christmas celebrations.

“No complaint was lodged about the alleged threat of Bajrang Dal appearing on different platforms. However, we are examining the matter carefully and with all seriousness,” Cachar district Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena told IANS on Sunday.

A section of the media quoting Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the district administration has asked the police to investigate the inflammatory speech reportedly made by a local Bajrang Dal leader intimidating to beat up Hindus visiting churches during Christmas festivities.

Despite many attempts, Jalli did not receive the calls.

Meanwhile, according to various social media, Cachar district (in southern Assam) in-charge of Bajrang Dal Mithun Nath, while addressing a meeting on December 3 was seen asking “no Hindus will be allowed to visit churches during Christmas”.

“Hindus will be thrashed if they go to the churches during Christmas. I condemn those Hindus who attend the Christmas celebrations. They need to be taught a lesson,” said the videos flashed on the social media platforms.

Nath in his speech referred to the reported locked gate of the Vivekananda Centre, a part of Ramakrishna Mission, in Meghalaya capital Shillong recently.

“You open the temple, we will allow to function the church. We welcome that. But if you lock the temple, then we would not allow the church to open,” Nath reportedly said as per the video.

People from various sections of the society have condemned Bajrang Dal leader’s reported threat.

Majority of the people in three northeastern states – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram – are Christians while a majority percentage of people in other northeastern states – Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are either Hindus, Muslims or Buddhists with a small population of Christians.



