Assam Police seize narcotics worth Rs 25 cr, arrest 5

The Assam Police seized narcotics worth at least Rs 25 crore in the international market and arrested five persons on charges of drug peddling, officials said on Friday.



Guwahati: The Assam Police seized narcotics worth at least Rs 25 crore in the international market and arrested five persons on charges of drug peddling, officials said on Friday.

The police said they received a tip-off that a huge consignment of drugs was being peddled through the Karimganj district.

Acting on the information, a team from Karimganj police was deployed in the Bazarichera area.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Das told IANS: “We intercepted two vehicles that were coming from Mizoram. At least 3.2 kg of narcotic substances were recovered.

“The drugs were hidden in 250 soap boxes. A second vehicle was escorting the first one carrying the narcotics.”

The five arrested persons were identified as Talab Hussain, Tahir Ahmed and Khalid Hussain, residents of Patharkandi in Assam; and Nitai Sarkar and Nitu Sarka from Tripura.

The police also seized the two vehicles.

Das further said that the consignment was coming from Aizawl.

“We suspect that the drugs were supposed to be transported to Guwahati. We are investigating further links,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...