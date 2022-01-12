Assam Police seizes heroin from goods truck, driver held



ArrayGuwahati: A consignment of 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, was seized from a goods truck in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday and the driver arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam police and Central Reserve Police Force jointly laid a checkpoint near Laharijan Police Post, intercepting a goods-laden truck coming from Manipur and following a thorough search of the vehicle, 110 soap cases containing 1.5 kg of heroin were recovered. The operation was headed by the Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer John Das, and further legal action under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is on.

A senior police official said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the security personnel for their successful operation against the drugs, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar and ferried to other parts of the country through the state.

Sarma tweeted: “Assam police continuing its effort to eradicate drug menace seized 1.5 kg Heroin at Laharijan, Karbi Anglong from a truck coming from Manipur and arrested the driver/courier. The Team Karbi Anglong Police is complimented for its continued action.”

Varied drugs, especially heroin, highly-addictive methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as ‘Yaba’ or ‘party tablets’, poppy seeds, opium, ganja (marijuana), morphine, bottles of cough syrup and various other contraband as well as arms and ammunition were often smuggled from Myanmar which shares a 1,643 km of unfenced border with the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.