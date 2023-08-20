Assault on Vendor Near Mangaluru Service Bus Stand, Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangalore South Police arrested a youth for assaulting a Footpath vendor near the Service Bus stand on August 18.

The arrested is identified as Mohammed Haneef (30) from Mysuru.

According to the police, on August 18, at around 10:15 pm, accused Haneef had a soft drink at Erappa Kuri alias Viresh’s shop. When Viresh asked Haneef to make the payment, Haneef assaulted Viresh with a folding blade. Haneef also threatened Viresh with life. In this connection, a case of attempt to murder was filed at the Mangaluru South Police Station.

Based on the complaint, Mohammed Haneef was arrested and produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Like this: Like Loading...