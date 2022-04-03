Assault on Woman, Three including Asif Apathbandava Arrested

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested three persons including Asif Apathbandava for assaulting a woman at the Maimuna Foundation on April 2.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Asif Apathbandava (39) from Mulki Karnad, Shivaling (40) from Pumpwell and Aftab (32) from Mulki.

According to the complainant Vanaja aged 40 years from Shivamogga, She was working in Mangaluru as a home nurse and was also working as a helper in Bharat Mall for the past 20 years. Last year during the Corona, she lost her job and was unable to pay her house rent. She approached Shivalinga at his office in Pumpwell and requested him to help her find a job. Shivaling called Asif and explained Vanaja’s plight. After hearing the difficulties Vanaja was facing, Asif along with his brother Althaf came by Maimuna Foundation’s Ambulance to Pumpwell and took her to Mulki.

Recently, Shashidhar the manager cum warden of Maimuna Foundation had cheated the foundation and fled. Asif thought that Vanaja was also involved with Shashidhar and started to torture her. They also snatched her mobile, Micromax Tab, another ordinary mobile, Aadhar Card, bank passbook and other documents. On March 30, Asif called Shivalinga to Maimuna Foundation and forced him to assault Vanaja. When Shivalinga left the foundation, Asif forced Vanaja to accept the fault committed by Shashidhar. When she refused, he hit her with his belt. Later he hit her with a wicket on the head and took her to the hospital. She was forced to tell the doctor that she had a fall and was injured. Asif also threatened her with life if she revealed the truth.

Vanaja was taken to the Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. When Vanaja arrived at the hospital Asif’s partner Aftab took her to the doctor saying that she had a fall. When the doctor examined her, he found that Vanaja had broken her hand and provided the necessary treatment. Later Vanaja was taken to the Maimuna Foundation office in Bunder by Ambulance and kept in a room. When the driver of the ambulance locked the room, Vanaja pleaded with him to give her the room key. Later Vanaja escaped from the room and filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar Women’s police station.

Based on the complaint Asif Apathbandava, Shivalinga and Aftab were arrested on April 2, under sections 307, 354, 323, 201, 504, 506 and 34 IPC.