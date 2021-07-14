Spread the love



















Assault on WPC at Urwa Police Station, Two Persons Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: Two persons have been taken into custody for misbehaving with a woman police constable and assaulting her at the Urwa police station here on July 14.

According to sources, for not paying the maintenance in the month of May 2021, the association had disconnected the water supply of Noel’s flat. In this connection, a case was filed in the Urwa police station and the members of the association were also accused of assaulting his minor daughter. A counter case was also filed in the Urwa police station.

On July 14, Johan Sequeira, Noel along with his daughter came to the Urwa police station and said that they had discussions with the association and that they would withdraw the case they have filed against the association. While the Police officer was discussing the matter with them, the daughter started to record it on her phone. When the woman police constable Pooja Hiremath asked her to stop recording they assaulted the woman PC. When another Head constable Narayan intervened, he too was assaulted by them.

The police have taken two persons into custody and filed a case under sections 354 and 353 and other sections of law.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...