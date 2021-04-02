Spread the love



















Assault on Youth Travelling in Bus at Pumpwell, 8 taken into Custody

Mangaluru: “Eight persons have been taken into custody on April 2, by the police in connection with the assault on a youth who was travelling to Bengaluru from Mangaluru along with a girl at Pumpwell on April 1 night”, said Police commissioner N Sashi Kumar.

According to the police, on April 1, night Ashwid Anwar Muhammed from Jokatte was on his way to Bengaluru. He along with his colleague were travelling together in a private bus. At Pumpwell the accused barged in the bus and assaulted Ashwid with sharp weapons. Injured Ashwid was admitted to a hospital in the city and his condition is said to be stable.

Special teams led by DCP and ACP were formed to nab the accused. The teams immediately got into action and on April 2 took eight persons into custody. The investigation is on in this regard.

