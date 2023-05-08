Assembly Elections are Between Truth and Lies, Vote for Development and Harmony – U T Khader

Mangaluru: “This election is between the truth and lies, publicity and propaganda. For the BJP lies are achievements, they don’t speak the truth. To hide their failures in 4 years of governance, they hide their Corruption. Failure in governance, hike in price for essential commodities, and taxes, the BJP is involved in propaganda against Congress. This time, people will show their anger by casting their vote for Congress”, said the Mangaluru candidate U T Khader during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatte here on May 8.

Addressing the media persons Khader said, “Congress is committed to reducing the burden of the people. In this election, people will surely elect Congress and send BJP back home. As soon as we come to power we will implement all the 6 guarantees on the first day of the cabinet meeting. If all the guarantees will not be implemented within six months, I will resign as the MLA”.

Khader further said, “Whatever Congress has assured in the previous elections, we have fulfilled them. This time also we will fulfil all the guarantees. After consulting the experts we have announced the guarantees for the people. The youth who have completed their education don’t get a proper job. In the State, there are 1,64,000 students working in some other fields because they don’t get a proper job related to their studies. The Congress government will provide Rs 3,000 per month for expenses to those who have completed their graduation and searching for a job”.

Khader also said, “People should support the Congress government. I have told the people of my constituency to live in harmony. To fool the people we need to learn from BJP. In the last budget in a hurry, the BJP announced the Billava Development Corporation but not a single rupee was reserved for the corporation. The BJP leaders like Nalin, Sunil Kumar, Srinivas Poojary and Angara should answer the people for announcing the Billava Development Corporation”.

“BJP government plays with people’s sentiments, but the Congress government has worked for the development of the people. Now the people have decided to throw the BJP out of power. I urge the voters to vote for Congress and elect all 8 candidates in DK. If Congress comes to power we will bring a law to control the prices and punish those who increase the price”, Khader assured.

DCC President Harish Kumar, KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, corporator Naveen D’Souza, Sathish Prabhu and others were also present.

