Assembly Polls: Police Take out Route March in Udupi

Udupi: To ensure confidence among the voters, the police along with the Maharastra and Kerala reserve police and CRPF team held a route march in various localities in the city on May 7.

As the state goes for Assembly polls on May 10, such route marches are held to assure the citizens of free and fair polls.

Udupi SP Akshay Machindra led the route march which began from Bannanje Narayana Guru Mandir and passed through the City Bus stand, Kalsanka and culminated near Mother of Sorrows Church.

Udupi DC Kurma Rao M, Additional SP Siddalingappa T, DySP Udupi Dinakar and other police officials were present.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com SP Akshay said that this route march is held to enhance the confidence level of voters so that they can come out and cast their votes without any fear. Today we have conducted a route march along with the CRPF team, Maharastra reserve police and our district police, he said.

