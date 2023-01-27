Assembly polls: Tripura BJP core group meets Shah, discusses strategy

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Tripura, the state BJP core group met Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed the poll strategy.

Meeting went for almost five hours at BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s residence.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, party’s state President Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election Incharge Mahesh Sharma, BJP Northeast convenor Sambit Patra, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik were in meeting.

According to a source, “most of the candidates names have been decided. These names will be announced after the CEC meeting tomorrow. Fair chances have been given to all the deserving candidates”.

“We are fully prepared and confident to win the election with good numbers. People believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praise work done by him for the people of the country,” the source added.

The party CEC meeting is slated for Friday at BJP headquarters. Poll-bound state leaders may also attend the meeting.

Earlier on January 18, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year, results for which will be declared on March 2.

Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

