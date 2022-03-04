Assistant Professor of NITK Falls from 5th Floor, Condition Critical

Mangaluru: Assistant professor Manish Kumar of NITK was critically injured after falling from the fifth floor of Agraja Apartments Mukka here on March 3.

Manish Kumar (36) from UP, presently working as an Assistant Professor in NITK Suratkal resides in a flat on the second floor of Agraja Apartments Mukka. On March 2, at around 5:30 PM, a technician from Airtel has come to fix a dish for Manish’s apartment. Manish along with the technician had gone to the 5th floor to fix the dish. While Manish was assisting the technician, he suddenly slipped and fell on the transparent fibre sheet and was severely injured.

Manish was rushed to A J Hospital for treatment and is admitted to the ICU. His condition is said to be critical.

Suratkal police have registered a case and are investigating.