Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Kanchan Conferred with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Kanchan of Kadri East Police Station in the city Conferred with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Mangaluru: Vijay Kanchan -the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at Kadri East Police Station has been conferred with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. Every year, the Union Home Ministry, Government of India announces the list of police personnel for the coveted medals, and as many as 189 police personnel are selected for bravery while 88 are conferred with the President’s police medal while 662 police personnel are awarded a medal for meritorious service.

And among the many police officers from Karnataka who are conferred with these awards in the past, it is learnt that in 2022, two police officers were selected for a unique service medal given by the President, while 19 others will receive police medals. It is a proud moment for Mnagaloreans and for the Mangalore Police Commissionerate that one of their comrades is getting this prestigious medal from the President of India.

On his twitter account Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, congratulating Vijay Kanchan said, “Congratulations to the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious service winner of Mangalore City Police Sri. Vijay kanchan ASI, Mangaluru East PS.We are all proud of you”

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt congratulations to Vijay Kanchan on his great achievement.