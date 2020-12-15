Spread the love



















Association of Physicians of India-DK Chapter Celebrates ‘ Physicians Day- 2020′

Mangaluru: Association of Physicians of India- Dakshina Kannada chapter celebrated Physicians day – 2020 on 13 December 2020 at IMA House, Mangaluru. Rev. Father Richard Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institution, Mangaluru was the chief guest. He acknowledged the role of physicians as COVID warriors during this COVID situation. He appreciated the role of physicians and their clinical skills in making accurate diagnosis and their selfless service towards patient care, thus rendering their service to mankind.

Three senior physicians Dr. K Sundara Bhat, Dr. Prabha Adikari & Dr. Kishore Kumar Ubrangala of DK district were felicitated during the function for their uninterrupted, dedicated service to humanity.

Second issue of ‘API DK Lahari’ an E-Magazine, official Publication of API DK Chapter was released. Dr. Archith Boloor, Associate Professor, Medicine, KMC Mangalore was felicitated with ‘Award of Excellence’ for his contribution as a medical book writer. Dr. Christopher Pais, Past president API DK and professor of Medicine KMC Mangalore and Dr. Ganesh Khandige, President elect API DK were guests of Honor. Dr. Venkatesh BM President API DK Chapter welcomed the gathering. Dr. Archana Bhat Secretary API DK Chapter proposed vote of thanks.