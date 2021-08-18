Spread the love



















Astro Mohan is awarded to the ICS Honor in the United States

Udupi: Senior News photographer of Udayavani vernacular daily Astro Mohan has been selected for the Honorary Fellow SWAN of the Image Colleague Society International (ICS), USA for the year 2021.

SWAN represents four organizations, including ICS, United States Photographic Alliance (USPA), Swan Photo Club International (SWAN) and Federation Multicultural Photographic Art (FMPA).

This year, ICS has nominated only 30 photographers and affiliated organizations for the honors. Mr. Astro is one of the few photographers in the world to have been nominated for this award, which is considered the most prestigious honor in the world of photography.

Like this: Like Loading...