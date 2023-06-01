‘Asur 2’ is ‘an enriching experience as an actor’ for Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Asur’, has said that the upcoming season will delve into national propaganda. Following the events of season 1, the hunt for Asur takes a toll on everyone involved.

Mumbai: Actor Barun Sobti, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Asur’, has said that the upcoming season will delve into national propaganda. Following the events of season 1, the hunt for Asur takes a toll on everyone involved.

Season 2 will see the CBI racing against time to gather evidence and track down a serial killer. Set against the mystical backdrop of Varanasi, the narrative subtly integrates mythological elements.

Barun, who plays the lead role of Nikhik Nair said: “We have raised the bar with ‘Asur 2’. After setting a benchmark with the first season, we have surpassed it, raising the stakes even higher this time. In Season 1, it was about the families of the characters involved, but Season 2 delves into national propaganda.”

Helmed by director Oni Sen, ‘Asur 2’ also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Arora.

Reflecting on his experience filming ‘Asur 2’, Barun shared: “It was an enriching experience as an actor. Intellectually, it was stimulating to be surrounded by a group of intelligent people to work with.”

He also spoke about portraying an unconventional character with intense darkness.

The actor said: “There were times when I couldn’t detach myself from my character, but that gave me a kick and a sense of satisfaction that I was doing something worthwhile. I love it when a character lingers with me for a long time. The most challenging part of my role was the family-oriented plotline. It was truly demanding to let go of his daughter’s demise and navigate his relationship with his wife amidst the circumstances. That was the most difficult part.”

Produced by Bombay Fables, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Gaurav Shukla, with Gaurav Shukla as the showrunner and creator, ‘Asur 2’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

Like this: Like Loading...