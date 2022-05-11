‘At Jamia Masjid Kudroli Loudspeakers are Stopped Respecting Govt’s Norms’- K S Mohammed Masood

‘At Jamia Masjid Kudroli Loudspeakers are Fully Stopped Effective Today Respecting Government Norms. Criminal & Terrorist Pramod Muthalik should be sent to Pakistan, and not Muslims, because he is a terrfying terrorist and BIG Criminal spraeding hate and disharmony in the society. And for a person of such character and qualities, the Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar giving Muthalik an overwhelming welcome and respect is an insult to everyone, which is condemnable”. – K S Mohammed Masood-the President of Muslim Central Committee & Former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Former Government Chief Whip

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, the President of Muslim Central Committee; former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission; and Former Ksarnataka State Government Chief Whip K S Mohammed Masood said, “We are a God fearing and harmonious community, and we don’t look forward to spread hate and disharmony in the society, like this leader of Sri Rama Sene Pramod Muthalik, who is nothing but a notorious crimional and a terrorist, and government should bsan such hate mongers from entering into the society. We have welcomed the government’s guidelines over usage of loudspeakers and hence I have directed that NO LOUDSPEAKERS will be used at JAMIA MASJID KUDROLI effective 11 May 2022.

“Eventually as per the Supreme Court’s order, the five times Azaan at Jamia Masjid Kudroli will be done under the limits or we may stop it completely. As of now other Masjids are following the government’s order and the Azaan is done within the permitted decibel limits prescribed by the SC order. At Jamai Masjid at Kudroli we decided ourselves to stop the usage of loudspeakers, and did not want to get permission to use the loudspeakers. It is kind of a joke that we have to get permission whenever we want to use loudspeakers, so we better off stop the usage of loudspeakers than face all these silly hassles”. added Masood

“It is silly that Pramod Muthalik is calling Muslims as terrorists and urging the government to send us to Pakistan. But according to me, Muthalik is himself a terrorist and a BIG time criminal, and he should be debarred from India and sent to Pakistan. He calls himself the supremo of Sri Rama Sene, but Muthalik is like a supremo of Sri Ravana Sene. While Udupi had restricted his entry into the City, we urge the government and District Administration to ban his entry into DK and Mangaluru. Muthalik is a person who is creating disharmony and communal hate, and such a person is given an overwhelming welcome and respect by the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar is condemnable, and the photos of such an act by Top Cop has gone viral on social media ” said Masood.

Masood further said”After all who is Muthalik, is he a PM or CM or a VVIP to be given such a VIP welcome and treatment. When we the members of Muslim Central Committee viisit Police commissioner’s office, we don’t get such treatment,a nd we have to sit with no respect.And here a criminal and terrorist is given a overwhelming welcome with shake-hands. This is not good and we condemn such gesture shown to a much hated person by many. He should have been given a glass of hot Cow’s milk and sent away for being a person of such calibre. However, we are not happy with the respect shown to Muthalik during his presence in Police Commissioner’s office”

Former MCC Mayor and Vice president of Muslim Wefare Committee Ashraf, and other members of tjhe Committee-Mumtaz Ali, Basathangal and Puthuhaji were present.