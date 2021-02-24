Spread the love



















At least four killed, seven injured in road accident in Burdwan

Kolkata: In a tragic accident, a speeding truck mowed down as many as 11 people, killing at least four in the spot, in West Bengal’s Burdwan district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on the National Highway (NH)-2 this evening near Palsit when the truck hit a group of passengers waiting for local transport along the highway.

At least four people were killed in the spot while seven others were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The condition of five injured passengers is really serious, sources said.

The truck was coming from Kolkata side and after the incident it fled the spot. The police have launched search drive to find the offending vehicle.