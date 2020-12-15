Spread the love



















At water summit, major Indo-Norwegian MoU announced



New Delhi: Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research has signed an MOU with cGanga, which is a think-tank of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for development of sludge management framework in India.

Dr. Ola Stedje, a research scientist, announced this on Monday at India Water Impact 2020, a five-day long summit, hosting experts and academicians from all over the world to discuss and debate issues related to water conservation, water security and river rejuvenation.

Highlighting problems in India, U.P. Singh, the Jal Shakti Secretary said that India does not have shortage of water but it needs to improve water management and explained several initiatives in waste water management and the need to develop further business modules by cGanga Norwegian Counterpart.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General NMCG promised to arrange a detailed interaction between Norwegian technology companies and Indian business leaders in water sector to explore joint projects to take advantage of Norwegian technology.

In the India Water Impact Summit, a session on Sludge management was addressed by Dr. B. Bala Bhaskar, Ambassador of India to Norway, where he said: “We need to take advantage of best practises of Norway in India and see how they can be adapted to local needs.” He extended his support to NMCG and cGanga.

Meanwhile, Ole Henaes, who heads Innovation Norway, expressed keen interest in working in India and informed that they have opened a centre in Delhi.

The fourth day also had discussions revolving around “River Conservation Synchronised Agriculture”.

Alka Bhargav, the Additional Secretary of the Department of Agriculture explained how the farmer’s bargaining power has increased with the formation of Farmer Producers Organisations. Meanwhile Neelam Patel of NITI Aayog emphasized the need of informing, communicating and training farmers about agroecological practises and promoting Farmer Producers Organisation.