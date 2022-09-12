‘At Work, At Play, Let Good Posture Lead the Way’ Project Ends

“Children are the future of our country”

Mangaluru: On account of World Physiotherapy Day which is celebrated on the 8th of September every year, the Department of Physiotherapy at Father Muller Medical College, in association with Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 organised a wellness drive for our school children titled “At Work, At Play, Let Good Posture Lead the Way”.

The inaugural programme of this drive was conducted at St. Theresa’s School, Bendur, Mangalore on 1st September at 10:30 am. This was graced by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Chief Guest, Rev. Sr. Shaila, Correspondent, St. Theresa’s School, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, FMMC; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Head & Course Coordinator, Dept of Physiotherapy; Sr Lourdes, Principal, St. Theresa’s School, FMMC; Mrs Nandita Pais, Area 13 Chairperson Ladies Circle India; Mr Haron Fernandes, Chairman, Mangalore Round Table and Mrs Monisha Lobo, Chairperson, Mangalore Ladies Circle 82.

The wellness drive commenced from 1st September to 9th September 2022 and comprised of sessions taken in about 20 government and private schools in and around Mangalore for children from 3rd to 10th grade. The sole agenda of the drive was to create awareness among school-going children about correct posture, healthy eating habits and the importance of physical activities. The sessions were taken both in Kannada and English. The speakers were the faculty of the Department of Physiotherapy and a role play at the beginning of every session was showcased by the final year BPT students, FMMC.

We are very happy to announce that we have touched the lives of 10,000 plus children across Mangalore during this drive. This event was well appreciated by the Principals, teachers and parents of all the schools. They congratulated the Department of Physiotherapy Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore Round table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 for taking up such a huge initiative which would make a valuable difference in each Child’s life.

As John F Kennedy rightly said, “Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future”. As Physiotherapists, it is our responsibility to emphasize the importance of physical activity that would build strength, coordination and confidence to lay the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle. There could not have been a better way to celebrate

World Physiotherapy Day 2022!

