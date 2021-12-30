Atal Innovation Mission releases compendium of innovations on agri, tech



New Delhi: Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission on Wednesday released a compendium on the innovations on technology.

The ‘Innovations for You’ features 70 start-ups supported by Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) of AIM and ‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ features 41 innovations from Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) of India.

The digi-books were unveiled virtually in the presence of Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Ramesh Chand, Member Agriculture, NITI Aayog; Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, and Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

“More than ever before, it’s today that we need more tinkerers and innovators, who can understand the problems and give a solution that is suited for the Indian society,” NITI Aayog’s Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said while praising both the tinkerers and entrepreneurs.

The NITI Aayog said both the books are a celebration of the success stories of young innovators of India.

Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Chintan Vaishnav, congratulated the entrepreneurs and the young tinkerers featured in both the books, and said: “I hope the stories and ideas behind every innovation inspire millions of other start-ups, innovators, and young tinkerers across the country to create new, promising, and sustainable solutions with socio-economic impact not just for our country but the world.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Innovations For You’ in its second edition, focuses on the start-ups and innovations in the field of Agriculture and Allied services.

The book is a compilation of 70 Ag-Tech start-ups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country. These start-ups are leveraging frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, ICT and others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems of modern farming. The first edition of this book was focused on innovations in Health Care, which was launched in October, this year.

‘The Ingenious Tinkerers’ series captures the stories that showcase the growth and mindset of young innovators and is an attempt to celebrate and boost the students who produced exemplary solutions for problems put forth to them in Atal Tinkering Labs’ nation-wide innovation challenge called ATL Marathon.