Atal Tinkering Lab Exhibition at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: The Atal Tinkering Lab is a flagship initiative of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India, for creating an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Atal Tinkering Lab Exhibition was held on 11th April, 2022 in St Aloysius Gonzaga Hall. The exhibition was designed to foster the spark of creativity, imagination and innovation among students and go beyond the rote learning. The exhibition included models based on technologies like Robotics, Sensor technologies, Solar tracker and many more. Our budding innovators from Class VI to IX showcased their talent of using tool stations and soldering stations. A power-point presentation on the activities and sessions conducted during the year was projected systematically.

The students exuded confidence while explaining the various projects and activities that were displayed. Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ addressed the students on this occasion and encouraged them to think differently, develop curiosity and become future Scientists. He also appreciated the students and parents for their active participation and cooperation, instructor Mr Manoj and his team members along with the ATL in-charge teachers Ms Deepa Karkada and Ms Shilpa Ballal for their constant support and guidance. The active participation by the students in ATL is helping them to groom themselves as innovators, future entrepreneurs and future scientists.