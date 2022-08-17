Athma Jyothi Ashram Celebrates ‘Feast of Assumption of BVM’ & 75th I-Day

Athma Jyothi Ashram, Kadri Celebrates ‘Feast of Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary ‘ & 75th Independence Day

Mangaluru: On 15 August, Catholics and many other Christians celebrate the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This significant feast day recalled the spiritual and physical departure of the mother of Jesus Christ from the earth, when both her soul and her body were taken into the presence of God. Venerable Pope Pius XII confirmed this belief about the Virgin Mary as the perennial teaching of the Church when he defined it formally as a dogma of Catholic faith in 1950, invoking papal infallibility to proclaim, “that the Immaculate Mother of God, the ever-Virgin Mary, having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory.”

The feast of the Assumption is always a Holy Day of Obligation for both Roman and Eastern-rite Catholics, on which they are obliged to attend Mass or Divine Liturgy. And locally here in Mangaluru, among other Christian religious places, Athma Jyothi ashram, located on Souza Lane, Kadri Road in the City, celebrated the ‘Feast of Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary ‘ along with the 75th Independence Day, marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The feast mass was celebrated by Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao and Fr Cyprian D’souza, both in-charge of Athma Jyothi Ashram, a counselling and Divine centre. In his Homily Fr Dolphy Serrao said, “Today, we celebrate two joyous occasions, one the feast of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary’, and the other the 75 years of freedom from British Rule. Assumption Day commemorates the belief that when Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, died, her body was “assumed” into heaven to be reunited with her soul, instead of going through the natural process of physical decay upon death”.

“In 1950, Pope Pius XII declared the Assumption of Mary official dogma of the Roman Catholic Church. The Catholic Church teaches that the Virgin Mary “having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory. The passage calls that woman’s appearance “a great sign” which “appeared in heaven,” indicating that she is the mother of the Jewish Messiah and has “the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.” Accordingly, Catholic iconography of the Western tradition often depicts the Virgin Mary’s assumption into heaven in this manner ” added Fr Dolphy. He also spoke on the 75th Independence Day, and urged the devotees to enjoy the freedom of democracy in the right manner and in Unity”.

On the occasion, the tricolor flag was hoisted by a regular devotee of Athma Jyothi Ashram , 85-year-old Paul Castelinio, joined by Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao. The chief guest for the occasion was yet another regular devotee, Ms Jane Rebello, who spoke on the significance of Independence Day, and requested everyone to live in harmony and peace, keeping hate and jealousy away. Choir was led by Martis and Team. Sweets packets were distributed to the devotees after the celebration.

