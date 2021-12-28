Athma Jyothi Ashram Strongly Believes in the Christmas Spirit of ‘SHARING & GIVING’!

Mangaluru : Quoting Saint Mother Teresa’s words of wisdom, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”― and for that matter following in the footsteps of Mother Teresa, the clergy and the volunteers of Athma Jyothi Ashram-Souza lane, Kadri, Mangaluru did the right thing of “Giving and Sharing” during the Christmas Season by distributing Kuswar and other goodies to the nearly 50 inmates of ‘ICYM Mariashram Church’ in Talapady; and also Kuswar and financial aid to the family members of a postman who died at a age of 52.

Along with a group of volunteers, Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, and Fr Peter Cyprian D’Souza, both in-charge at Athma Jyothi Ashram went all the way to Talapady, and distributed Kuswar and other goodies to the inmates of ICYM Mariashram Church, thereby putting smiles on the faces of the inmates. One could see the joy and happiness on the faces of these inmates who have been looking for some caring and love – and the Athma Jyothi Ashram team did cheer them up and brought some happiness to these lonely ashram inmates. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s Christmas a little bit brighter is a special feeling, and one that will last with you even after the holidays are over. The Capuchin Fathers of Athma Jyothi Ashram and volunteers made a difference in the lives of these folks.

KUSWAR & FINANCIAL AID GIVEN TO THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF POSTMAN (Late) Shekar Kavoor :

(Late) Shekar Kavoor

Shekar Kavoor who was employed as a postman/Mailman at Kodialbail Post Office in the City at the time of death, had over 13 years in the postal department. He died at the age of 52 on 7 November 2021, due to Cardiogenic shock. He was delivering the mail in the area where Athma Jyothi Ashram is located, on Souza Lane, Kadri Road, Mangaluru. Shekar has left behind his wife- Shanthi Shekar kavoor, and two Daughters, Chaithra S Kavoor and Chaithanya S Kavoor.

Speaking about Shekar Kavoor, Fr Dolphy Serrao said, ” He was a very dedicated, committed and hard working postman, always punctual and did his service with a smile, whenever he came in contact with me or Fr Cyprian D’souza. He would always seek my blessings and good wishes to carry on his duties efficiently. Very sad to note that he is no longer to serve us, and for his exemplary service we wanted to help his bereaved family, and Christmas was the right time to do it. May his Soul Rest In Peace”.

Christmas hamper given to Environmentalist Krishnappa & his family

In conclusion, in my perspective, it is said in Hebrews 13:16, “Do not forget the doing of good and the sharing of things with others, for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.” -notice that besides “the sharing of things with others,” we must also remember “the doing of good,” or helpful acts. We should always reflect on the ideal meaning of Christmas which is the remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. That is why we should remember the less fortunate and poor sick patients and share the happiness in different ways with them.

Celebrating Christmas with such folks makes us come closer to them by way of comforting and showing them our love and commitment to their well being. Christmas celebration has meaning when we love the poor, old-age people who are lonely and depressed being stayed long at a hospital or ashram. Christmas celebration should inspire and motivate all to work for all kinds of people irrespective of caste or creed- and these Good Samaritans did the right thing in caring and treating these folks with goodies and bringing some joy in them.

We need to compliment and be grateful to all these “Good Samaritans” for their act of love, care and giving during Christmas. Rest of us also should follow in the footsteps of these good people of Athma Jyothi Ashram, and share some of our wealth with the needy, less fortunate and poor sick people.The spirit of sharing is in the air and Christmas is a time for sharing and giving. Good tidings of Christmas gifts should bring a new lease of life to all needy people. Let’s all do it and make a difference!