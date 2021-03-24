Spread the love



















ATM card swipe gang which targeted labourers nabbed



New Delhi: Two members of an ATM card swipe gang, who targeted the illiterate and labourers on the pretext of helping them, have been arrested. The accused used to swipe their cards and copy the PIN. Several ATM cards were recovered from them along with an illegal pistol.

The accused have been identified as Waseem (32), a resident of Giri Market Loni, Ghaziabad and Vipin Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

“25 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from the possession of each of them. They also disclosed their involvement in number of ATM cards swapping cases in Northeast District and other parts of Delhi,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP North East Delhi.

“Further investigation to ascertain the ownership of these ATM cards is on,” said the officer.