ATM Theft Attempt at Hangarakatte, Cash Missing

Udupi: The automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalized bank was broken by a gang in Hangarakatte, Brahmavar Taluk on August 12, late at night.

The incident came to light on August 12 morning when a customer came to withdraw cash from the ATM. The customer immediately informed the local branch manager.

The accused attempted to break the ATM but failed to do so. Later they stole Rs 16700 that was in the Reject box of the ATM. Before entering the ATM room, they had disconnected the siren said the police.

Additional SP Kumarachandra, DySP Sudhakar Naik, Brahmavara CPI Ananthapadmnabha, PSI Gurunath Hadimane, Kota PSI Santhosh BP visited the spot for further investigations.

A case has been registered in the Kota Police Station.

