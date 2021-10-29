ATPO of MCC Found Guilty Sentenced to 5 Years Imprisonment & Penalized Rs 35 Lakhs

Spread the love



















Assistant Town Planning Officer (ATPO) of Mangaluru City Corporation Found Guilty Sentenced to 5 Years of Simple Imprisonment & Penalized Rs 35 Lakhs in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets registered by the Lokayukta

Mangaluru: Here is an example as to how much corruption is going on in government offices, including Mangaluru City Corporation where certain officials earn extra money through bribes/corruption and own assets more than the earned income from the salaries. And here is one official associated with MCC who was caught red-handed by the officials of Lokayukta, and now facing the price for his illegal act.

The third additional district sessions court on Thursday, 28 October convicted an officer of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets registered by the Lokayukta. The court held Assistant Town Planning Officer (ATPO) S E Manjunatha Swamy (50) guilty after finding him in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Judge sentenced Him to five years of simple imprisonment and with a penalty of Rs 35 lakh. In default, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one more year.

Sources reveal that Mangaluru Lokayukta police had conducted raids and found disproportionate assets from Manjunatha Swamy in 2007. Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati held Swamy guilty for the offence punishable under Section 13(1) (e) read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Based on a complaint by the then Lokayukta inspector Prasanna V Raju, a charge sheet was filed by DySP Sadananda Varnekar.

