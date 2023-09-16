Atrocity & land grabbing case: K’taka HC gives interim stay on FIR against Min D. Sudhakar



Bengaluru: In a major reprieve to Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the investigation against him in an alleged land grabbing and atrocity case.

A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the order while considering the petition by minister Sudhakar, who is also director of Seven Hills Developers and Traders and others.

The bench had issued an emergent notice to the government asking to file objections. The matter has been adjourned to October 3.

Yelahanka resident Subbamma had filed a complaint against Minister Sudhakar and others in Yelahanka police station on September 10.

She had alleged that Sudhakar and others have cheated her family members and got the signatures on documents. The case in this regard is with the civil court as well as in the High Court.

Despite this, Sudhakar and others had come and vacated the houses. When it was questioned, more than 35 persons had attacked hurling casteist slurs, she alleged.

Minister Sudhakar had clarified that he had not indulged in the atrocity case. “I have respect for all castes and I have not committed any mistake,” he had maintained.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the development, had stated that the case is civil in nature. There is a difference between threatening and PCR. “I have got information from officers and found that it is a false case. There is no necessity for Sudhakar to tender resignation,” he said.

Let BJP make any conspiracy, it is a civil case. “As a President of the Congress party in the state, I have got all details regarding the case. Sudhakar had purchased the land with consent. During elections a third party had installed a compound to that land. The supporters of Sudhakar had gone to protect his land. In this connection an atrocity case has been filed through PCR,” the DyCM added.

Like this: Like Loading...